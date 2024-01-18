West Bengal Shocker: Youth Murdered For Refusing To Share Mobile Video Game Password, Body Set On Fire By Friends

Representational Image

A group of teenagers allegedly killed one of their friends for refusing to share his mobile video game ID and password in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Papai Das alias Pappu, had gone missing on January 8. The accused, who all are addicted to mobile games, not only killed their friend, but also set his body on fire to destroy evidence, according to the police.

Papai had gone to play video games at Farakka Barrage quarters on January 8. According to a report, his friends asked for his ID and password for a mobile video game. When he refused to share, they allegedly killed him. "An argument over a mobile game seems to have led to the murder," an officer of the Farakka police station was quoted as saying.

Decomposed Body Of Victim Found

After Papai did not return home on January 18, his family started looking for him. They had contacted his friend, but got no information about his whereabouts. Papai's mobile phone had been switched off too. Eventually, the family lodged a missing complaint on January 11.

When informed about the missing Papai, the cops launched an investigation. They found a decomposed body near Nishindra ghat of the feeder canal in Farakka on January 15. Papai's mother was called to confirm if the deceased was her son. She identified Papai from tattoos on his left hand and chest.

Victim, His Friends Addicted To Mobile Games

According to Papai's mother, he was addicted to playing games on his mobile phone. Despite her repeated requests, the victim did not appear for pre-board exams. He was in class 10. Giving up on students, he had started working with a caterer. Following the investigation, the police detained four of Papai's friends.

The accused had also dropped out from schools. "The victim and his friends were so addicted mobile gaming that they had given up studies. They were so desperate that they went to the extent of murdering a friend. It's an example of behavioural disorder," psychiatrist Rudra Prasad Chakraborty was quoted as saying.