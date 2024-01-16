 West Bengal School Teacher And Two Kids Found Dead
West Bengal educator, was found hanging, with two children nearby deceased.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal School Teacher And Two Kids Found Dead | Representational Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a school teacher and his two children were discovered dead in the quiet village of Ramchandrapore, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The unsettling news unfolded on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

What happened? 

The man was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence, situated in the Halishahar region within the Shibdashpore police station area. The grim discovery was compounded by the tragic finding of the bodies of his son and daughter in a nearby field. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain shrouded in mystery, prompting a thorough investigation by the local police.

Investigation in Progress

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation to unravel the sequence of events leading to this distressing outcome. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, with the hope that it may shed light on the tragedy.

The news has left the local community and the education sector in West Bengal in profound shock and sorrow. As the investigation continues, the community grapples with the aftermath of an unimaginable loss.

(Inputs from PTI)

