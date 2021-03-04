West Bengal: Shiv Sena to field 52 candidates in the Assembly polls

Kolkata: Rubbishing senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s announcement that the Shiv Sena will not contest the Assembly polls in West Bengal but will support ‘Tigress’ TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Shiv Sena general secretary Ashok Sarkar said that the Shiv Sena will give 52 candidates in the upcoming polls.
Talking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Sarkar said that they will finalise the candidates on March 5 and will declare the candidates list on March 6 evening.
“Neither Sanjay Raut nor the chief Uddhav Thackeray had consulted with us before announcing that Shiv Sena will support the ruling Trinamool Congress. West Bengal counterpart will not spare the TMC and will field 52 candidates in both North and South Bengal,” said the West Bengal Shiv Sena general secretary.
Asked that both the BJP and the TMC is depending on ‘celeb factor’ in the upcoming polls, to which Sarkar said that celebs are not politicians.
“We will pitch normal politicians and we are hopeful to give both the TMC and the BJP a tough fight in the constituencies we are eying. By Saturday we will declare the list,” mentioned Sarkar.
Notably, earlier this day calling West Bengal Chief Minister a ‘tigress’, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and mentioned that the Shiv Sena will not fight the polls but will stand in ‘solidarity of the TMC’.
