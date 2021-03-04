West Bengal: Shiv Sena to field 52 candidates in the Assembly polls

Kolkata: Rubbishing senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s announcement that the Shiv Sena will not contest the Assembly polls in West Bengal but will support ‘Tigress’ TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Shiv Sena general secretary Ashok Sarkar said that the Shiv Sena will give 52 candidates in the upcoming polls.

Talking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Sarkar said that they will finalise the candidates on March 5 and will declare the candidates list on March 6 evening.

“Neither Sanjay Raut nor the chief Uddhav Thackeray had consulted with us before announcing that Shiv Sena will support the ruling Trinamool Congress. West Bengal counterpart will not spare the TMC and will field 52 candidates in both North and South Bengal,” said the West Bengal Shiv Sena general secretary.