West Bengal: Refugees won’t support BJP if CAA is not implemented before 2024, says party MLA Asim Sarkar

BJP MLA Asim Sarkar | Photo: Twitter/@Anirban70942854

Kolkata: BJP MLA Asim Sarkar on Friday claimed that if Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented by 2024 then the refugees in the state won't support BJP.

Addressing the media at the state Assembly, the Haringhata BJP MLA said that if by 2024 CAA is not implemented then he will not have any ‘face’ to go and ask for the votes from refugees.

“The refugees came in support of BJP as the saffron camp had promised CAA and citizenship to the refugees staying in this state. If the bill has been passed and it has become a law now but it should be implemented at the earliest or else I cannot go and ask for votes from them in favour of the BJP,” said Sarkar.

Sarkar, who is a close aide of Bongaon BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, also stated that he had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this issue and also claimed that soon he will send another 'reminder’ letter to Shah.

It can be noted that ahead of the 2021 Assembly election MoS Shantanu Thakur had shown his dissent against the central leadership as they were delaying implementation of CAA in Bengal.

However, Thakur was convinced by the central leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Even during his recent visit to the state in May, Shah once again said that CAA will be implemented in Bengal after the pandemic is over.

“Due to pandemic implementation of CAA is being delayed and once the pandemic is over CAA will be implemented immediately,” Shah was heard saying.

Slamming the BJP, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that ‘CAA’ and ‘NRC’ are a ‘poll gimmicks’ of the BJP.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee long back said that those who have voting power in the state are already the citizens and there is no need of implementing CAA. Since BJP has a majority in Parliament for which they can pass any bill. CAA and NRC are the poll gimmicks of the saffron camp,” said Sen.