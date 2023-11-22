West Bengal Receives Investment Proposal Worth ₹3.76 Lakh Crore During BGBS Summit: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Got Investment Proposal Worth ₹3.76 Lakh Crore During BGBS Summit: Mamata Banerjee | FPJ Photo

Kolkata: The two-day Bengal Global Business Submit (BGBS) got over on Wednesday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at Dhana Dhanya stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that during the BGBS, Bengal got an investment proposal worth ₹3.76 lakh crore and has signed at least 188 MoU and LoI.

"Bengal is the place for future investment. When 40 percent of unemployment is there across the country, in Bengal employment had increased by 42 percent. Today MSME is doing good. Women from the rural areas look after the houses and also contribute money as they also work in such MSMEs. The village is now the growth centre. There are several lakh self-help groups in West Bengal," said Mamata.

Cashless economy cannot generate employment: Mamata

Mamata also added that 'cashless economy cannot generate employment'."Digitalisation is necessary but in order to buy small things you need cash. Cashless economy cannot generate employment. Not everyone carries debit or credit cards," further mentioned Mamata.

Mamata also urged the businessmen who visited from different countries to speak about investments in Bengal to their friends. Slamming the central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister questioned why are the industrialists leaving the country.

"The central agencies are trying to capture the neck of the industrialists. Business place should be neat and clean. You can take tax but if you are over pressurized then it becomes a mental agony," said Banerjee.

Reliance announced to invest ₹20,000 crore in West Bengal

It can be recalled that on the first of the summit, Reliance MD Mukesh Ambani said that he will invest ₹20,000 crore in Bengal in next three years and also mentioned that Bengal has the potential to become trillion dollar economy.

The opposition however, had demanded publication of white papers of the investment that Bengal got in the last six business summits.