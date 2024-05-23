West Bengal Ramakrishna Land-Grabbing Case: Siliguri Police Arrests 5

Siliguri (WB): The Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) arrested five persons in connection with the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram vandalisation and land-grabbing case.

The accused persons were identified as Sambhu Das, Debasish Sarkar, Shambhu Mahato, Shymal Baidya and Rajib Basak, all residents of Shivmandir and Bhaktinagar area of Siliguri.

#WATCH | Properties of Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district were vandalised. 5 people were arrested yesterday in this connection. https://t.co/f0meA59hf9 pic.twitter.com/yVANs5rmfb — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

Official Statement Of The Deputy Police Commissioner

Dipak Sarkar, deputy police commissioner, East Zone, Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) said, "On the complaint filed by Ramakrishna Mission, we registered a case and arrested 5 people on Tuesday night. They are in the process of being produced before the court concerned where we will pray for a 7-day remand. There is a land dispute case."

#WATCH | West Bengal: Properties of Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri district were vandalised.



DCP Dipak Sarkar says, "As per complaint of Ramakrishna Mission, we have lodged a specific case. During investigation, we arrested 5 people yesterday - Shambhu Das, Debashish… pic.twitter.com/o6KiXZPY6X — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

"We have now set up a police picket there. We are holding further discussions with the Ramakrishna authorities regarding this matter. We are going to take steps as per the law," the official said.

BJP & TMC Leaders On The Ramakrishna Mission Incident

Raju Bista, sitting BJP MP and the party's candidate from the Darjeeling constituency, reacted to the incident and the ongoing probe, saying, "It's very unfortunate that Mamata Banerjee, despite being the chief minister of Bengal, is silent even as maths, mandirs, ashrams, monks and even devotees in churches are being attacked. The incidents in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri reflect the general lawlessness here. There is no law and order in Bengal."

However, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Siliguri mayor, Goutam Deb, denied the BJP leader's allegations saying, "If BJP has any specific information on hooliganism and grabbing of land, they can seek a probe by the agencies concerned. This is a non-political issue and our government will take strong action against the accused."