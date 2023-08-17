West Bengal: President Droupadi Murmu Launches Vindhyagiri Advanced Stealth Frigate

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Kolkata: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched 'Vindhyagiri' an advanced stealth frigate– the sixth ship of project 17A of Indian Navy at Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the launch of Vindhyagiri marks a move forward in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities.

Vindhyagiri a great step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

"It is also a step towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous shipbuilding. Project 17A of which Vindhyagiri is a part reflects our commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. The security in the Indian Ocean Region and the larger Indo-Pacific has many aspects and the Navy has to always remain proactive in tackling security threats," said Murmu.

'Addiction Free Bengal'

Earlier this day after reaching Kolkata, President Murmu visited West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan to launch the campaign 'My Bengal, Addiction free Bengal'. According to a press statement issued by PIB, Speaking on the occasion, the President said that drug abuse is a matter of concern for society and the country.

"Due to these addictions, youth are not able to choose the right direction in their lives. This is very worrying and there is a need to work on all fronts in this matter. She stated that this situation can be improved through spiritual awakening, medication, social solidarity and political will. She appreciated organizations like Brahma Kumaris for discussing such issues and working to solve them," read the statement.

