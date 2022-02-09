West Bengal: Posters with chants in favour of Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri a new worry for BJP ahead of civic polls

Siliguri: Adding to the worries of the BJP, posters of the saffron party with chants in favour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were seen in Siliguri, just three days before the place goes for civic polls.

The posters which say ‘purono BJP dichhe daakebar Siliguri te didi thak’ (traditional BJP workers are urging that Siliguri should stay with didi this time), added to the worries of BJP.

Staging an agitation programme, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that this is a ‘new drama’ of the TMC to malign the saffron camp.

“We demand immediate action against the culprits or else BJP will move court against this. Knowing that the TMC will lose the civic polls for which they are maligning the BJP,” said Ghosh.

The situation intensified after another poster claiming ‘Gaddar Hatao, BJP Baachao’ (Remove the traitors to save BJP) were also seen across Siliguri.

Rubbishing the claims of the BJP, TMC Darjeeling district spokesperson Debabrata Dutta said that knowing that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has emerged as ‘face of the country’ for which traditional BJP workers are trying to side with TMC.

“No one can stay with BJP for long. Moreover, TMC’s culture doesn’t include mud singling. A section of BJP workers who are aware that they cannot continue with the BJP had done this,” said Dutta.

However, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also said that inquiry on this will be done and claimed that it is done by TMC purposely.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:26 PM IST