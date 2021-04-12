West Bengal polls: EC puts 24-hour campaign ban on CM Mamata Banerjee for inciting voters to 'gherao CAPF'

Kolkata: It was outgoing Election Commissioner Sunil Arora’s parting shot. Half-way through the election, the EC has clamped a 24-hour campaign ban on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee for inciting voters to gherao the central forces during polling and seeking votes on communal lines.

The ban will be effective from 8 PM Monday till 8 pm on Tuesday – it has come half-way through the Bengal election, with four more rounds of voting left in an intense campaign that has pitted Mamata Banerjee against none other than PM Narendra Modi.

In its order, the EC noted that Mamata Banerjee made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law and order and thereby adversely affecting the election process".

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress blasted the Election Commission, dubbing it "Extremely Compromised" - not for the first time. Mamata seized the adversity, hoping to turn it into political advantage. ‘‘To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna on Tuesday at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata, from 12 noon,” Mamata said in a tweet.