West Bengal polls: Clashes erupt between TMC, BJP in Arambagh

"At booth no 45 in Batanal, despite pressing the symbol of TMC, the vote is going for the BJP. I believe that I will get the blessings of people. In Arandi, our workers have been beaten up. They (BJP) are thinking that by creating violence they will get the Arambagh seat. They are mistaking. I am the kind of person who does not fear death," added Sujata.

The TMC leader also alleged that CRPF is acting at the behest of the BJP. "I feel sad when I see the CRPF is not working neutrally. They have become the agent of the BJP and asking people to vote for BJP," stated Sujata.

In the Arambagh constituency, TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal Khan against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Madhusudhan Bag.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday in some areas where voting is underway in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, even as the overall situation by and large remained peaceful with 34.71 per cent turnout recorded till 12 pm.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged "blatant misuse" of central forces to "influence voters".

"The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, @ECISVEEP continues to be a mute spectator while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters & influence many to vote in favour of one party," she tweeted. She shared a screengrab of a scuffle between BJP and TMC supporters in Goghat constituency.