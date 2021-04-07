West Bengal polls: BJP gives money to people to lure voters, alleges TMC

Kolkata: TMC MP Sudhangshu Sekhar Roy showing a coupon with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the BJP is giving 1000 rupees to people to get votes and also for making large turnout during the PM’s rally.

“This is shocking that the BJP is luring people through such coupons and the Election Commission is silent. They are asking people to attend PM Modi’s rally in exchange for such coupons. This clearly shows that they are losing this election,” mentioned the TMC MP claiming that the TMC delegation will complain to the Election Commission of this issue.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar on Wednesday, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is luring voters by giving money.

“We came to know that BJP leaders in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district are distributing rupees 1,000 coupons to lure voters. They are telling the voters that they will get rupees 1,000 if they vote for the BJP. Please be careful. It will be a sin to accept their coupon because it is their ill-gotten money,” claimed the West Bengal Chief Minister.