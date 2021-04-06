West Bengal Assembly elections: Poll officer suspended for sleeping over at TMC leader’s house with EVM machine

Kolkata: Election Commission suspends a West Bengal poll officer for sleeping over at Trinamool Congress leader’s house with EVM machine.

Tapan Sarkar, the deputed officer for Howrah’s Uluberia (North), was found to have taken a reserve EVM to his politician-relative’s home to sleep over.

According to Election Commission officials, charges for major punishment will now be framed against the official.

The officials also confirmed that the EVM and VVPAT will not be used in the polls.

General Observer Neeraj Pawan has checked all seals of the EVM, which is now kept in a separate room under the observer’s custody.

“Such act is a major violation of Election Commission of India’s instructions for which the Tapan Sarkar has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment,” mentioned Election Commission in a press release.

Notably, at a time when both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are maligning each other over manipulating the EVM machines, such incidents will trigger the political slugfest between the two parties even more.