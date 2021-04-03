West Bengal polls: BJP complains against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for 'provocative comments'

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP complained to State Election Office (SEO) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ‘provocative comments’ against the BJP.

Talking to Free Press Journal, senior state BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that they have appealed to SEO to take proper steps to restrain the Chief Minister from speaking ‘unparliamentary language’ in public meetings.

“The way Mamata didi had maligned the BJP should be checked. She had called our senior leaders with bad names. The SEO should restrict her and take proper steps against her,” claimed Shishir.

On one side when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intimidating voters and is distributing money to buy votes, the West Bengal BJP on Saturday with proper proof had complained to State Election Office against TMC’s Sankar Kumar Naskar, candidate of Falta for distributing money at Sararhat More.

The saffron camp had also complained against Kaushani Mukherjee, TMC Candidate of Krishnanagar North for intimidating and threatening voters.

Notably, the Bengali actor Kaushani was heard threatening the voters by asking them to vote carefully.