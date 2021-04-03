West Bengal polls: BJP complains against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for 'provocative comments'

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP complained to State Election Office (SEO) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ‘provocative comments’ against the BJP.
Talking to Free Press Journal, senior state BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said that they have appealed to SEO to take proper steps to restrain the Chief Minister from speaking ‘unparliamentary language’ in public meetings.
“The way Mamata didi had maligned the BJP should be checked. She had called our senior leaders with bad names. The SEO should restrict her and take proper steps against her,” claimed Shishir.
On one side when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intimidating voters and is distributing money to buy votes, the West Bengal BJP on Saturday with proper proof had complained to State Election Office against TMC’s Sankar Kumar Naskar, candidate of Falta for distributing money at Sararhat More.
The saffron camp had also complained against Kaushani Mukherjee, TMC Candidate of Krishnanagar North for intimidating and threatening voters.
Notably, the Bengali actor Kaushani was heard threatening the voters by asking them to vote carefully.
“Even you people have sisters and mothers at your place, so choose wisely while giving your vote,” Kaushani was heard.
Incidentally, the actor on Saturday said that her comment has been misinterpreted as she wanted to say that women are safe in Trinamool Congress regime.
“The women are not safe at BJP rule states. In UP women are not allowed to step out of their house as there are untoward incidents happening every now and then. So I have urged people to vote for Mamata didi as women are safe in West Bengal under TMC rule,” claimed Kaushani.
Shishir Bajoria said that the TMC supremo slams the BJP without proof but the saffron camp always gives proof to suffice the claim.
“SEO should take proper action against the TMC candidates as well,” mentioned the senior West Bengal leader.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)