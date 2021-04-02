After West Bengal & Assam, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns in Kerala

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has campaigned for the BJP candidates in Kerala, after doing so in West Bengal and Assam recently. Chouhan will soon address a few more meetings in West Bengal. He has addressed meetings in the Bepur, Kongad and Chelakkara constituencies in Kerala.

He has said the Left parties and the Congress are inimical to each other in Kerala and friends in West Bengal. Chouhan has wished to know what kind of friendship both the parties have.

In the meetings, Chouhan greeted the people in Malayali. Kerala is going to the polls on April 6. He has said the Congress is entering into alliances with different parties in different places.

According to him, if the BJP forms the government in Kerala, it will implement the ‘love jihad’ law. He has further said that the LDF and UDF governments have left the state to ‘jihadis’. According to him, many people are destroying the lives of others by changing names.

Chouhan said both Kerala and MP were formed on November 1, 1956. MP has moved ahead, but Kerala has plunged into chaos, he said. Members of the BJP and those of the RSS had been killed, he said.

When there was a natural calamity in Kerala, Chouhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the state, but not his former counterpart, Manmohan Singh. He said the BJP would preserve the culture of Kerala.