West Bengal: Political slugfest between BJP,TMC after CM Mamata Banerjee denied permission to attend World Peace Convention

Kolkata: Political slugfest started after the BJP led Central government denied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Rome to attend World Peace Convention on October 6-7.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that had any BJP Chief Minister been invited then the Central government would not have denied permission.

“At a drop of anything the BJP led central government opposes the TMC government. But interestingly even though they oppose it they cannot maintain it. The TMC is always ready to fight the BJP,” said Firhad.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that this development is ‘purposely’ made by the centre to malign the image of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“It is a very heartbreaking incident and is purposely orchestrated to malign Mamata Banerjee,” said Saugata.

Notably, according to state secretariat Nabanna sources, after the bypoll results on October 3, ahead of Durga Puja, the TMC Supremo was scheduled to visit Rome to attend the conference on October 6-7.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed that such an act clearly indicates BJP’s fear for the West Bengal Chief Minister.

“Mamata Banerjee would have represented the country and it would have been a proud moment for everyone,” added Bratya.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Central Government for such a decision.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the BJP government had taken the decision by investigating all sides.

“The BJP party and administration is different. The TMC fails to understand that. The Central government had taken the decision after considering all sides,” said Shamik.

West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC ‘doesn’t understand the nitty-gritty of the Central government’.

It can be recalled that on August 10, Mamata Banerjee had received an invitation to attend the World Peace Convention where German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the highest Italian political authorities, and many high representatives of the Christian Churches and of the great religions from all over the world will be present.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 09:14 PM IST