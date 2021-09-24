West Bengal: Babul Supriyo releases money for developmental work in Asansol before quitting BJP MP post

Kolkata: In a turn of events ahead of resigning from the MP post, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo had sanctioned more than two crore ten lakh rupees from his MP-lad fund for the development of Asansol.

“I am always with Asansol and in future will also be there with Asansol. I am giving the details of money I had spent for the people,” posted Babul on social media, publishing the works he had done in his MP’s letterhead.

No sooner did Babul post this on social media than the netizens started trolling him.

Notably, Babul recently defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress and has also claimed that he would quit his MP post from Asansol that he had won under BJP’s ticket.

Relying on the trolls, Babul claimed that despite winning the Asansol Lok Sabha seat twice BJP didn’t respect it but on the contrary broke his heart.

“Whatever people say I am not bothered and no matter where I stay I will work for the people of Asansol. The second time I have won with a larger margin and despite the victory BJP didn’t give me promotion,” said Babul also mentioning that people associated with the coal scam have been inducted in BJP ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Notably, during every financial year rupees five crore gets allotted in MP-lad and Babul from his fund had earlier spent Rs Three crore 88 lakhs rupees and before quitting the MP post had sanctioned the remaining balance.

“The entire money is sanctioned for the development of Asansol. I hope the district administration and Asansol- Durgapur Development Association will soon complete the pending work,” claimed Babul on social media.

It has been learnt that Babul had commissioned works like High Mast lights, proper roads and modern crematorium and proper drainage system for Asansol (North), Kulti, Jamuria, Pandaveswar and Salanpur block and the maximum amount is allocated for Kulti which should be over by March next year.

According to a close aide of Babul, he will be resigning from his MP post in the ongoing week and before tendering the resignation he had allocated the remaining fund.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:58 PM IST