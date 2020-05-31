West Bengal: Police officials injured as BJP and TMC supporters clash in Hoogly district

On Sunday clashes broke out in the Karamchandi village under Haripal police station of Hoogly district. The clashes stemmed from a BJP-TMC war over supremacy in the village that had been brewing for years.
According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the clashes broke out when Arambagh's BJP district president went to the Police station and Trinamool Congress supporters reached the spot.
Reportedly policemen were injured too. Visuals of the incident showed police officials attempting to break up the group of gathered locals.
In related news, the BJP's West Bengal Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon criticised the "step-motherly attitude" of the West Bengal government. Sharing a video where a person can be seen explaining that while they had been sent from various states to West Bengal, their stay at Arambagh Hospital has been problematic.
"I called up the police station twice to inform that social distancing norms were not being maintained," a person can be seen explaining in the video.
"No proper health checkup, no social distancing, no food & water for sons of the soil at Arambagh Hospital. Calls to police went unanswered," the BJP wrote on its handle.
In recent times there have been several clashes between civilians and police officials in West Bengal. Most however have involved civilian protests when officials tried to maintain social distancing norms.
More recently, clashes had broken out in some parts of the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan as people protested the lack of electricity and the delay in repairs being completed.
