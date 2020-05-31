West Bengal: Police officials injured as BJP and TMC supporters clash in Hoogly district

On Sunday clashes broke out in the Karamchandi village under Haripal police station of Hoogly district. The clashes stemmed from a BJP-TMC war over supremacy in the village that had been brewing for years.

According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the clashes broke out when Arambagh's BJP district president went to the Police station and Trinamool Congress supporters reached the spot.

Reportedly policemen were injured too. Visuals of the incident showed police officials attempting to break up the group of gathered locals.