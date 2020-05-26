Cyclone Amphan: Local residents block roads in Kolkata, demand restoration of electricity and water supply

On Tuesday, local residents blocked roads in Kolkata's Baghajatin demanding restoration of electricity and water supply.
Agitators blocked roads with branches of uprooted trees and placed barricades to restrict the movement of vehicles to press for their demands. A local told news agency ANI, "It is being reported in media that electricity has been restored here but we don't have electricity and water since last 6 days. We are suffering."
According to news agency PTI, protests were also reported at Garia and Behala in south suburban Kolkata. "Six days have passed, but electricity is yet to return to our area. We don't know when it will return," said a resident of Garia told PTI.
Lakhs of people were rendered homeless as cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a-dozen districts of West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata,on May 20, blowing away shanties, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas.
Large areas of the city continue to remain without power as electric poles and communication lines had been blown away by gusting winds.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)