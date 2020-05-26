Cyclone Amphan: Local residents block roads in Kolkata, demand restoration of electricity and water supply

According to news agency PTI, protests were also reported at Garia and Behala in south suburban Kolkata. "Six days have passed, but electricity is yet to return to our area. We don't know when it will return," said a resident of Garia told PTI.

Lakhs of people were rendered homeless as cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction through half-a-dozen districts of West Bengal, including state capital Kolkata,on May 20, blowing away shanties, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas.

Large areas of the city continue to remain without power as electric poles and communication lines had been blown away by gusting winds.