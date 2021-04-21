West Bengal: PM Modi, Amit Shah along with Mamata Banerjee condole death of poet Shankha Ghosh

Kolkata: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the death of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh, who died due to corona on Tuesday.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on April 14, Ghosh (89) was at home isolation and his health condition deteriorated on Tuesday night.

The eminent Bengali poet had several comorbidities and was hospitalized a few months ago. After testing positive, he did not want to go to the hospital, following which his family decided to keep him in home isolation after consulting with the doctors.

Following the news of the demise of the Bengali poet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter said, “Shri Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and condoled the death of the poet.

“Anguished to learn about the sad demise of a renowned Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Shri Shankha Ghosh Ji. He will always be remembered for his outstanding poems, deeply rooted in the social context. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!,” read Shah’s tweet.