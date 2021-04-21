West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over COVID-19 vaccination prices

Kolkata: A day after the Prime Minister declared that from May 1 everyone above 18 years of age can be vaccinated and also that the vaccinations will be available in the market from where all the states can directly buy the vaccines, Chief Minister stated that she will write to the Prime Minister over the prices of the vaccines.
Notably, earlier this day privately-run Serum Institute had announced that prices for vaccines produced by the company was fixed at rupees 400 for all the states and rupees 600 for the private hospitals and the Centre can purchase the same at rupees 150.
Addressing a press conference, the TMC supremo asks Prime Minister about the ‘discrepancy’ over the prices.
“During the pandemic the first duty of everyone is to save the mankind instead of doing business. The Prime Minister should answer this. Till date we have given vaccination to 93 lakh people in West Bengal and I will ask for more one crore vaccines for the people in the state,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister adding that the people above 18 years of age will get vaccination from May 5.
Admitting that there is scarcity of medical supplies in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that despite odds no one will be sent back from the hospitals.
“Those who are extremely serious should visit hospital and those who have mild symptoms can stay at home at treat themselves. If there is problem at the residence they can visit the safe homes. We are also increasing the safe homes. Will also keep vigil at the oxygen supplies and any profiteering will be dealt strongly. Emergency is an emergency. We have our responsibilities, and we have to make arrangements,” stated the TMC supremo.
Rubbishing the possibilities of lockdown in West Bengal, the Chief Minister stated that the TMC government will not impose any lockdown in the state as according to her the complete lockdown will add to the miseries of the people.
However, in the last 24 hours new covid positive cases in West Bengal is recorded at 10,784 pushing the total tally to 6,78,172 and with 58 new deaths in the state.
