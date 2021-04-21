West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over COVID-19 vaccination prices

Kolkata: A day after the Prime Minister declared that from May 1 everyone above 18 years of age can be vaccinated and also that the vaccinations will be available in the market from where all the states can directly buy the vaccines, Chief Minister stated that she will write to the Prime Minister over the prices of the vaccines.

Notably, earlier this day privately-run Serum Institute had announced that prices for vaccines produced by the company was fixed at rupees 400 for all the states and rupees 600 for the private hospitals and the Centre can purchase the same at rupees 150.

Addressing a press conference, the TMC supremo asks Prime Minister about the ‘discrepancy’ over the prices.

“During the pandemic the first duty of everyone is to save the mankind instead of doing business. The Prime Minister should answer this. Till date we have given vaccination to 93 lakh people in West Bengal and I will ask for more one crore vaccines for the people in the state,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister adding that the people above 18 years of age will get vaccination from May 5.