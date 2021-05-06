West Bengal: Officials of Ministry of Home Affairs visit to take stock of violence

Kolkata: Since the post –poll violence is increasing each day in West Bengal claiming several lives, a four-member delegation team of Union Home Ministry met DG and Chief Secretary at West Bengal secretariat to seek reports on the post-poll violence.

The four member delegation team also visited several spots where the violence claimed lives of several political cadres to hear the problem that is being faced by the common people in those areas.

Criticizing the move by the Union Home Ministry, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC government didn’t complete even 24 hours and also that the delegation by the Union Home Ministry is visiting the state to instigate more violence.

“The BJP still cannot accept their defeat for which they are instigating violence everywhere. The saffron camp should respect the mandate given by the common people of West Bengal. They came to Nabanna and after receiving hospitality they left,” claimed Mamata also adding that RT PCR negative test report is mandatory even for the Central ministers visiting West Bengal.

Taking a pot-shot at the Central team, the TMC supremo alleged that no team from the Central government is seen when the state demands vaccines and oxygens to beat the ongoing pandemic.