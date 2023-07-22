West Bengal News: We Don't Want Any Chair But Want To Oust BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee Says

Mamta Banerjee |

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday cleared that TMC 'doesn't want a chair but want to dethrone BJP'.

Addressing party's annual Martyrs Day programme, Mamata said that she is happy that an alliance has been formed ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I am happy that opposition alliance has been formed under the name INDIA ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The entire fight will be under this banner and TMC will hold the flag just like a soldier. We don't want any chair but want to oust BJP as they have crossed all limits and cannot be tolerated any more. We would popularize Joy Bangla and Joy INDIA in all our programmes," said Mamata.

BJP has a weak stand in defending Manipur's women

Raising the issue of Manipur ethnic war, the TMC supremo added, "BJP government says Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao. On the contrary women are being attacked and insulted in Manipur. Now where is BJPs slogan? If you (BJP) disrespect women then they will throw you out from power in 2024."

Speaking about new programme of West Bengal government, Mamata said that the state government will start 100 days jobs under the name 'khela hobe' (game is on) scheme.

"The BJP led central government has stopped the 100-days work scheme. In future we would start a 100-days work scheme in this state. It would be funded by the state government. It would be named Khela Hobe (Game is on). The centre stopped funds under the PMAY even after promising 1.1 million houses. We would construct them with our money. The BJP does fake videos to malign Bengal and it is clear after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Manipur mentioned the names of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Incidentally, during this year July 21 rally, Mamata once slammed CPI (M) over the rural polls but has not taken the name of Congress but had only maligned the saffron camp.

'Chalo Delhi'

On the other hand TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee asked for 'Chalo Delhi'on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti to demanding the backlog money from Central government. Before that TMC national secretary asked the party workers to gherao house of BJP leaders in Bengal for eight hours on August 5.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that appropriate action will be taken and also that if any BJP leaders are not allowed to enter their house then no TMC MPs will be allowed to enter Parliament.