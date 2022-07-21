Determination of people will eliminate BJP in 2024: Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyr's Day event

TMC party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a rally to observe Martyrs Day in Kolkata, Thursday, July 21, 2022. | Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: Amidst rising number of COVID-19 positive patients, Kolkata witnessed sea of people during TMCs July 21 Martyr's Day programme.

Addressing the rally amidst torrential rainfall, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the determination’ of the people of Bengal will wipe off BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP and CPI (M) must be praying so that the rally doesn’t happen. But despite the odds the determination of people made me understand that the BJP will be wiped off from the country in 2024. BJP will not get a single majority in the next Parliamentary election,” said Mamata also adding that 2024 election will be ‘rejection’ of BJP.

Taking potshots at the central government over increasing the GST, the Chief Minister said that BJP had even increased GST even on daily essentials like puffed rice and hospital beds.

“BJP should answer how much GST they (BJP) will charge during cremation. We have straight backbones but BJP have backbones and survive on agencies and GST and Income Tax. I can bow down before my country but I am not afraid of central agencies. After Maharashtra BJP is trying to break governments of other states, but they can never break Bengal,” added the TMC supremo.

Claiming that she wants to establish only one party in the country which is Trinamool Congress, Mamata even warned of holding agitation programmes in the national capital if the BJP led Central government doesn’t release state funds ‘immediately’.

“BJP is writing new history and is wiping the real history. They (BJP) does divisive politics but TMC works for all,” further mentioned the Chief Minister also announcing several party programmes.