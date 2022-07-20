West Bengal: Several die due to ‘spurious liquor’, one held; locals stage protest

Kolkata: At least 10 people died and 20 were seriously critical in Howrah’s Ghusuri area on Wednesday after consuming ‘spurious liquor’ at an illegal hooch joint.

After the deaths were reported the local people had staged protests in the area and also vandalized the hooch joint which was situated at a stone’s throw distance from the Malipanchghora police station.

According to a protesting woman, the police didn’t take necessary action despite several complaints.

“Had the police taken action on time then the deaths could have been avoided. Such incidents of death due to spurious liquor were seen many times. If the police were active then my relative would not have died,” mentioned the woman.

A protesting man who demanded ‘vandalising’ of the shop alleged that the local police had good ‘connection’ with the police.

According to the police, one Pratap Karmakar, who is said to be the owner of the shop has been arrested and they are investigating the matter, but the locals didn’t show any ‘hope’ on police.

A local businessman said that the bodies were being sent for cremation instead of being sent for autopsy.

“I have reached the spot a bit late and I was shocked to see that the bodies were being cremated instead of conducting a post-mortem. I have caught hold of a body and asked the police for an autopsy and the body was then handed over to the police for post-mortem,” said the local businessman.

It may be noted that last week, a death due to ‘spurious liquor’ was reported in Burdwan area and the biggest death due to spurious liquor happened in Sangrampur in the state in 2011 where at least 143 people died.

