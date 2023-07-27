 West Bengal News: Court-Monitored CBI Probe Should Highlight Violence In State, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad
''The bomb blast incidents should be referred to NIA. 'Khauf ka mahol' has become the hallmark of Bengal. We met several people affected due to poll related violence in both South and North Bengal,'' says Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that court-monitored CBI probe should be given over West Bengal violence.

"The bomb blast incidents should be referred to NIA. 'Khauf ka mahol' has become the hallmark of Bengal. We met several people affected due to poll related violence in both South and North Bengal. The women who met us begged the Committee members to save them as they are threatened by TMC workers that a 'new khela' (new game) will take place," said Prasad.

Fact-finding team visited the violence-hit state

Prasad who was the convener of the first out of three fact finding team that visited Bengal after rural polls, has submitted his observation about the condition of Bengal to BJP national president JP Nadda. On the other hand, BJP Bengal MLA protested outside state Assembly after the Speaker did not allow the saffron camp women wing MLAs to bring adjournment motion on Bengal violence in the House.

Talking to the media, BJP Asansol (south) MLA Agnimitra Paul said,"We want discussion on Bengal violence in the House. We will also speak on Manipur violence but first on Bengal violence."

West Bengal to get 'relief' soon

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after returning from the national capital after meeting central leaders said that people of West Bengal will soon get 'relief' from the present situation.

"We will again try to bring adjournment motion on Thursday. Our party's women wing is also staging protest for 48 hours against the atrocities on women. I will also visit the protest site on Thursday. No women including the minors are safe in West Bengal," added Adhikari.

However, the TMC also took out protest rally in South Kolkata slamming the central government over the Manipur issue.

