Kolkata: BJP Fact Finding Team Of 4 Scheduled Caste MPs Visit West Bengal To Probe Poll Violence

Kolkata: A five member Scheduled Caste MPs team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday visited West Bengal to meet the people who got affected due to poll related violence.

Addressing the media, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is afraid as the backward class is with the saffron camp.

"Violence always happen in Bengal be it Lok Sabha election, Assembly election or rural polls. At least 57 deaths took place in Bengal out of which 28 are from backward communities. Since the backward communities are with BJP for which the ruling party is afraid," said Sonkar.

Potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Taking further potshots at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP MP said that she should clear her stand that whether she is with the martyrs or Congress and CPI (M).

"Congress workers had died due to open firing by CPI (M) and martyr day is observed by Mamata Banerjee. Mamata didi should clear her stand that whether she is with the martyrs or Congress and CPI (M). People of Bengal is aware of the dubious face of Mamata didi," further slammed the BJP MP also adding that the team will also meet affected workers from other parties.

Incidentally, this is the third fact finding team that visited West Bengal to probe the poll related violence in the state. This team after visiting Kolkata had been to Hooghly's Tarakeswar and Arambag.

Focus on Demands for Central Agency Probe

Asked whether the team will ask for central agency probe as several people complained that their complaints were not registered by police to which Sonkar said that the team will first submit the report to BJP national president JP Nadda and further discussion will be held after that.

Slamming the fact finding team, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should actually learn how to uplift the status of backward class.

BJP State Leaders' Urgent Meeting in the National Capital

"Over 190 fact finding teams have visited Bengal. We have seen incidents like President Droupadi Murmu who is also from backward class and was not invited during the inauguration of new Parliament. In Madhya Pradesh incidents of urinating on the face of backward class person was also seen," slammed Sen.

Meanwhile, after an urgent call BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar along with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty is visiting the national capital on Monday to meet party's top leaders.