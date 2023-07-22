 West Bengal News: Women Disrespected, Shamed In Bengal Too, Despite Woman CM, Says BJP
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) is attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Manipur incident where two women were stripped and paraded, BJP on Friday alleged that disrobing of women and disrespecting them also happens in West Bengal.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee while addressing a press conference cried while narrating the incidents that happens against women in the state.

Women are disrespected in Bengal

"Women are disrespected even in Bengal despite a woman Chief Minister. During the rural polls a BJP candidate was dragged by her hair from the booth and was also disrobed. How can we save our women in Bengal," questioned Locket crying.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also said, "In Bengal video recording cannot be done so there is no video." However, DG Manoj Malviya said that despite inquiry no such incident was recorded.

"On the day of rural polls on July 8, we have received a complaint through email. We enquired but didn't get any information about the incident that has been spoken about. We have clear instructions from state government for strict actions against any untoward incidents," said Malviya.

