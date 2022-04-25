'Despite several reminders to Piyush Goyal...': BJP Bengal MP Arjun Singh accuses Centre of stepmotherly attitude

Kolkata: The turmoil within the saffron camp remained unabated and due to the ‘hullaballoo’ within the party in the recently concluded bypoll, BJP came third making way to the CPI (M) in the Ballygunge constituency.

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Monday claimed that despite several reminders to the Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal about the poor conditions of the jute mills in Bengal there was no action taken by him.

“We are sons of the field and are worried about the well-being of the people. 10 jute mills have already closed and 14 are on the verge of being closed. Over two crore people will become jobless. I have reminded Piyush Goyal several times and have also written letters to him but to no avail,” said Singh.

The BJP MP also claimed that he is even ready to go for a joint agitation programme with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“If the Chief Minister calls for any meeting over this, I have no issue in sharing the same dais with her. We will have to speak for the common people and the Chief Minister should call for a meeting. If needed we can jointly also stage agitation programmes,” further claimed Singh.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that for the ‘benefit’ of people, both the Central and the state government should take ‘steps’ soon.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:20 PM IST