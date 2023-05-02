West Bengal: Ma, Maati, Manush Diwas vs Shahid Sradhanjali Diwas | File Photo

Kolkata: There were two different emotions for two political parties and their supporters in West Bengal on Tuesday.

On one side the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were happy for their second year of the third tenure of Mamata Banerjee government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mourns the death of the party workers in pot poll violence by the alleged ruling party.

Mamata: TMC has established Bengal as the top performing state in our country

In a video message Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanking people of the state said that over the past 12 years, TMC has ‘established Bengal as the top performing state in our country’.

“Bengal, today, is leading in infrastructure, tourism & financial sector. Only one anguish remains for me that after 34-year of misrule by the Left Front government, I had thought that we would have a cordial relationship with the Central government, but we haven’t received any assistance, which is our right, from Delhi,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged all the oppositions to ‘unite’ to defeat BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

“This country needs a change. The upcoming elections in 2024 will be an ‘Election Of Change’. On the occasion of Ma-Mati-Manush Divas, I will request all the Opposition parties to come together and unite against BJP. If we all unite, I am sure the BJP will lose its power this time. There is no power on the Earth that can overcome people’s might. The people are our first and last choice,” further added Mamata.

On the other hand, BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, national vice president Dilip Ghosh and others gathered at Esplanade area in central Kolkata to show respect to their ‘martyred’ party workers and later the saffron camp leaders in presence of the family members of the deceased workers had offer ‘tarpan’ at Babughat.

Warning the ruling party, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “If TMC thinks that they will be in power for generations after generations then they are wrong. The politics of violence is still continuing in Bengal.”

