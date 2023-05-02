West Bengal: BJP calls for 12 hour strike at Moyna after party worker found dead | representative pic

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called for a 12 hours strike at Moyna in East Midnapore district after their booth committee president Bijay Krishna Bhunia.

The saffron camp and the family members of the deceased alleged that the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters had kidnapped him and then killed him.

BJP supporters gherao Moyna police station

The BJP supporters were seen agitating in the state highway and gheraoed Moyna police station and burnt tyres to block roads. Former cricketer and local BJP MLA Ashok Dinda also joined the protest.

Leader of Opposition who also visited the spot said that apart from the strike there will be agitation at least at 100 places due to the alleged killing.

“We want the autopsy to be done from a hospital under central government. We don’t have faith in the state establishments. There will be a 12 hour strike and protest at least in 100 places. We want a CBI probe into this as the state police was also involved in the killing,” said Adhikari.

Bhunia’s wife also claimed that the police didn’t help them to save her husband.

“My son, my husband and I were returning on Monday evening when some TMC supporters in motorbikes gheraoed us and took my husband. When my son and I tried to stop them they had even beaten us up. Police didn’t cooperate with us,

“ alleged wife of the deceased.

However, TMC refuted all the charges.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim moved Calcutta High Court seeking a central agency probe in the matter.