West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | Twitter/@abhishekaitc

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday taking dig at the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme said that people are struggling for ‘du mutho bhaat (two grains of rice) and the Prime Minister is holding Maan Ki Baat’.

“While the Prime Minister can do the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, he conveniently ignores the funds due for the 100 Days rural jobs scheme. Our party’s politics revolves around Roti, Kapda and Makaan and people’s rights,” said Banerjee addressing the TMC’s public connect programme at North Dinajpur.

At a time when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that TMC practices ‘politics of appeasement’, Banerjee also urged people to vote keeping their rights in mind for the upcoming elections.

“One should see who is working for the benefit of the people. You have voted for Ram Mandir, now a temple is being built in the country but people are being deprived of the roof on their head,” further mentioned Banerjee.

“The BJP-ruled Centre has blocked central funds amounting to Rs 1.15 lakh crore only for Bengal as the state voted for Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections,” further said the TMC National Secretary.