West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari to move court over disqualification of turncoat MLAs

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that he will move the court on Friday over the disqualifications of the MLA post of the defected leaders.

Citing that he had submitted a rule of the Supreme Court to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Suvendu said that the BJP had waited for three months over Mukul Roy’s issue.

“The Supreme Court rule is of Manipur and it clearly stated that the Manipur Speaker had to take a decision on defected leaders within three months. But in Mukul Roy’s case it has already been four months,” said Suvendu.

The Leader of Opposition also added that the BJP will also complain against the other defectors like Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh, Bagda MLA Biswajit Das and Kaliyagunj BJP MLA Soumen Roy who had recently defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Notably, after Tanmay and Biswajit had defected to the ruling camp last month the Leader of Opposition had written a letter to them asking them to clear their stand within 10 days but none of the defectors had replied to Suvendu’s letter.

Incidentally on Thursday, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that soon another heavyweight BJP leader after BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo will join the ruling Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar urged all the leaders that they should discuss issues with the party and should not defect to any other party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:50 PM IST