West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari raises question over TMC govt schemes for WBCS examination

Kolkata: No sooner did Trinamool Congress run West Bengal government’s scheme ‘Sabuj Saathi’ where the students are given cycle by the government featured in WBCS examination, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and slammed the state government.

“Hell broke loose when UPSC exam paper featured question on WB post poll violence. Now that WBCS exam paper advertises WB Govt pet scheme, let's see how pseudo intellectuals would twist the narrative,” wrote Suvendu.

Notably, in question 41 in WBCS examination it was asked that how many medical colleges are opened in West Bengal in the last 10 years and in question 43 it was asked that from which class students gets the benefit of Sabuj Sathi scheme.

Another question shook the Hindutva ideology after the question paper had a question that ‘Which revolutionary leader made 'mercy petitions' from jail?’

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers slammed the BJP led Central government a couple of days back after West Bengal poll violence was asked in a question paper of UPSC.

Slamming BJP, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee last week said that UPSC question paper has been written from BJP party office.

“The UPSC is asking BJP’s questions. UPSC used to be an impartial body but now question paper is being written from BJP office,” Mamata was heard saying.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:04 PM IST