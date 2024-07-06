West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Police Of Protecting Perpetrators In Assault On BJP Minority Morcha Worker

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, | PTI

Kolkata: Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had slammed the state police after they had asked for the ‘torn clothes’ from the affected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority woman worker in Cooch Behar.

“Just imagine the audacity of Mamata Police. They are asking the Lady; BJP Minority Morcha Leader, who was completely disrobed, molested & brutally beaten up by TMC goons in Cooch Behar district, to submit the torn clothes which were forcefully stripped off from her by the perpetrators while executing the heinous crime. When the lady was found by her family members, she was lying unconscious on the ground, almost in a stark-naked condition,” mentioned Adhikari at X. Adhikari also mentioned such a thing to be ‘Classic case of Victimising the Victim’.

Classic case of Victimising the Victim !



Just imagine the audacity of Mamata Police.

They are asking the Lady; BJP Minority Morcha Leader, who was completely disrobed, molested & brutally beaten up by TMC goons in Cooch Behar district, to submit the torn clothes which were… pic.twitter.com/m3RWvRH8xC — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 6, 2024

“This has been mentioned clearly in the FIR. In my earlier posts, regarding this incident, I have also raised the issue. I had also demanded that the case should be transferred to the CBI so that there is a fair probe, as because the intention of the Police was never to bring the perpetrators to justice, rather protect them. The victim's only fault is that she is associated with BJP and has worked extensively during the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. This disgraceful and disgusting act of the Investigating Officer (IO) has only made this clear that the Police is only trying to hound the victim. The IO & the Officer-in-Charge of the Ghoksadanga PS should be immediately suspended for their skewed and biased attitude and the humiliation they have tried to inflict upon the victim,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly.

Notably, a couple of days back such an incident took place in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar and a minority women worker of the saffron camp was stripped and beaten. Following the incident the woman is staying in the local party office in Cooch Behar.

The National Commission of Women also visited Cooch Behar to take stock of the incident and five days after the incident took place the state police have also recorded the victim’s statement.