West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Manifesto Pledges Schemes, Repeal Of NRC

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released the party's manifesto Didir Shopoth (didi's promises) for the 2024 General Election.
Taking to X, the TMC said, “With Didir Shopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let's overthrow the BJP zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all.”
Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters in Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said, “These are the promises we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government.”
The party's manifesto also promises to bring a constitutional amendment to Article 155 to ensure that “governors are appointed in consultation with state legislatures.”
“The federal rights of all states will be firmly preserved... We will not accept the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal,” the party stated.
HIGHLIGHTS
Withdrawing the CAA, stopping NRC and UCC
Student credit cards with a limit of up to Rs10 lakh
100 days of work for job card-holders with a daily wage of Rs 400
Free housing to poor
10 free LPG cylinders a year to BPL families
Implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations
Providing 1-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend to all grads and diploma holders
Extending Kanyashree like welfare schemes for girls
Introducing doorstep ration delivery