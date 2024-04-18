West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Manifesto Pledges Schemes, Repeal Of NRC

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released the party's manifesto Didir Shopoth (didi's promises) for the 2024 General Election.

Taking to X, the TMC said, “With Didir Shopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more. Together, let's overthrow the BJP zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all.”

Today, our leaders unveiled #DidirShopoth - our Manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 2024.



Curated with people's interests at its core, it caters to all sections of the society: poor, farmers, SCs, STs, women & youth.



We'll end the atrocities of BJP Zamindars &… pic.twitter.com/WUnKMXrby7 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 17, 2024

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters in Kolkata, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said, “These are the promises we will fulfil as part of the INDIA bloc when it forms the next government.”

The party's manifesto also promises to bring a constitutional amendment to Article 155 to ensure that “governors are appointed in consultation with state legislatures.”

“The federal rights of all states will be firmly preserved... We will not accept the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal,” the party stated.

HIGHLIGHTS

Withdrawing the CAA, stopping NRC and UCC

Student credit cards with a limit of up to Rs10 lakh

100 days of work for job card-holders with a daily wage of Rs 400

Free housing to poor

10 free LPG cylinders a year to BPL families

Implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations

Providing 1-year apprenticeships with a monthly stipend to all grads and diploma holders

Extending Kanyashree like welfare schemes for girls

Introducing doorstep ration delivery