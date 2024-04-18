West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Advises Bengal Governor Not To Visit Cooch Behar Which Votes In Phase I

West Bengal: Education must be treated as a no-conflict zone, says Guv Ananda Bose | File pic

Cooch Behar: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday advised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to desist from going to Cooch Behar, saying it would violate the Model Code of Conduct, as it was going to polls in the first phase on April 19. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor had planned to visit Cooch Behar on April 18 and 19 during the `silence period,' when no campaigning is permitted. The silence period in Cooch Behar started on April 17 evening.

Nominations closed on Wednesday in 102 of the 534 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. The major states going to polls in the first phase are Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. The states where elections will be over in the first phase itself are Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1) and Sikkim (1).

Polling in Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The polling will also be over in the first phase in Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats (80), constituencies going to polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit. In Bengal, apart from Coochbehar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri are also going to polls in the first phase. Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. In Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, 5 constituencies are going to polls on April 19. Among them are Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.