PM Modi Silent Over Dynastic Politics During His First Election Meeting At Jamui In Bihar

Jamui: Contrary to expectations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained a silence over dynastic politics during his first election meeting at Jamui in Bihar on Thursday. RJD chief Lalu Prasad had created a storm after he said the PM was attacking dynastic politics since he had no family. BJP retorted to Lalus remark by launching a Modi Ka Parivar social media campaign.

Ahead of PMs visit to Bihar, former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted names of 14 NDA candidates on X, calling them products of dynastic politics or promoting nepotism. Tejashwi wrote, “There are pure 100 per cent dynastic candidates on all four seats (going to polls in the first phase). Of these, two are from so-called regional dynastic parties and two are from the countrys largest BJP filled with dynastic leaders.”

THE PARIVAR

Arun Bharti, the son of exMLC Jyoti Paswan and sonin-law of former union minister late Ram Vilas Pas wan and brother-in-law of LJP chief Chirag Paswan from Jamui, Sushil Kumar Singh, son of former MP Ram Naresh Singh from Aurangabad, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, father of HAM chief and minister Santosh Suman and BJP candidate Vivek Thakur, son of former union minister Dr CP Tha kur are dynastic leaders.

He listed out 10 NDA candidates, calling them products of dynastic politics, including BJP candidate from Patna Sahib and ex-union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, son of ex-minister and MLA Thakur Prasad and LJP (R) chief and Hajipur nominee Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vil - as Paswan. He named LJP (R) candidate Shamvhabhi Cho - udhary, daughter of JD (U) minister Ashok Choudhary