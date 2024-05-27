West Bengal: Kolkata Witnesses Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds As Effect Of Cyclone 'Remal'; Visuals Surfaces

Visuals From Raj Bhavan | Screengrab From ANI Video

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is witnessing heavy rain and gusty winds after the landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph.

Visuals from outside the Raj Bhavan showed heavy rains and gusty winds lashing the capital city.

Visuals From Across The State facing The Repercussions Of Cyclone 'Remal'

#WATCH | West Bengal: Heavy rain and gusty winds lash Kolkata



(Visuals from outside Raj Bhavan)#CycloneRemal

#WATCH | West Bengal: Heavy rain and gusty winds lash Kolkata; visuals from Kalighat.



As per IMD, Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal),to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining WB…

Meanwhile, visuals from Sagar island surfaced in which NDRF team can be seen clearing a road after a tree was uprooted near Sagar bypass road amid heavy rains and gusty winds.

#CycloneRemal

As per IMD, Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal about 110 km east of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), to move nearly northwards and cross Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to SW of Mongla (Bangladesh) in next 3 hours as SCS.

Talking about the landfall of the cyclonic storm Somnath Dutta, Eastern Region Head, IMD Kolkata said, "The landfall process started at 8:30 pm...over the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast. As per the observation at 10:30 pm, it shows that the landfall process is continuing...by 12:30 am the landfall process will be complete".

]Ahead of the impending landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone "Remal" over the North Bay of Bengal at his residence.

Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well being. pic.twitter.com/JW4iybKS5g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

Prime Minister was briefed that the National Crisis Management Committee is in regular touch with the Government of West Bengal. All fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. "Around one lakh people are being moved to safer places. IMD is also extending information support to Bangladesh with regular updates," the Prime Minister's office said.

Prime Minister said that the Centre has extended full support to the West Bengal government and must continue to do so. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs should monitor the situation and take a review after the landfall of the cyclone in order to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

Prime Minister Orders Additional NDRF Teams on Standby; Governor Ananda Bose Establishes Task Force for Public Assistance

Prime Minister has instructed that apart from 12 NDRF teams that have already been deployed in West Bengal and one in Odisha, more teams be kept on standby which can move within one hour. The Indian Coast Guard deploys its assets for any emergency.

He said the Ports, Railways and Highways be kept on high vigil to avoid any untoward incidents. West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose also called an emergency review meeting on cyclone Remal.

Raj Bhawan has set up a task force to assist the public in this hour of need. Raj Bhawan will be open for the public, in case they need safe accommodation and other support.