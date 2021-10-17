West Bengal: Kolkata restaurants run out of food, down shutters during Durga Puja

Kolkata: After the restriction was lifted from the restaurants and bars during the festival week, several restaurants were seen putting down their shutter as they ran out of food due to huge turnout of people during Durga Puja.

Notably, the restaurants after two years had earned huge revenue during the festival as people of Kolkata did ‘revenge eating’ during the puja. Many restaurateurs were also amazed as according to them this happened for the first time.

“Normally the hotels do profit twice as they usually get the whole year. But this time the revenue earned has gone up by at least 35 percent and several restaurants have crossed their own record,” said Suresh Poddar, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.

Poddar also claimed that on last Sunday on the day of Shashti he was intimated that most of the restaurants had almost out of stock of raw materials.

Anand Puri, co-owner of Trincas restaurant said that after a year of confinement people ate twice that what they actually take.

“I was in the kitchen on all the days of Pujas. But on October 14 on Navami even Trincas ran out of stock which really amazed me,” claimed Puri.

Anjan Chatterjee who runs 30 restaurants in Kolkata said that extra tables were arranged to accommodate people and also according to him after being cautious in the pandemic people ‘have gone all out’ to enjoy the Durga Puja.

ALSO READ West Bengal: LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari starts campaign at Shantipur ahead of bypoll

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:34 PM IST