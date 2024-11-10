West Bengal: Kolkata Police Special Task Force Arrests 53-Year-Old Man For Possessing Firearms

Representational Image

Kolkata: One person was detained by the Special Task Force (STF) team of Kolkata Police in connection with alleged possession of firearms, the police said.

The arrest was made by the police on Saturday night at Baithak Khana Road in Kolkata. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ismail Khan (53) from Jharkhand.

About The Arrest

According to the officials, the STF had received a tip-off with a special intelligence input, following which it conducted searches at the place of the accused.

A total of three single-shot firearms, two seven millimetres (mm) semi-automatic pistols, 50 rounds of 8 mm live cartridges, and 40 rounds of 7.65 mm live cartridges were seized from his possession, the police said.

A case is being registered at the Special Task Force police station, and further investigation is underway in the case.

The accused will be produced in court today.

