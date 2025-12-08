 Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: December 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 8, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on December 08, 2025. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery December 08, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued
Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His Portrayal In Dhurandhar Was Disrespectful'
Chaudhary Aslam's Wife Criticises Ranveer Singh's Film: 'My Husband Was Sanjay Dutt Fan, His Portrayal In Dhurandhar Was Disrespectful'
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Family Court Hosts Mediation Programme To Promote Peaceful Dispute Resolution
Navi Mumbai News: Belapur Family Court Hosts Mediation Programme To Promote Peaceful Dispute Resolution
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK Evacuation Faces Fresh Delay As Air Ambulance Withdraws Dhaka Landing Request

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Mahua Moitra Accuses BJP Of Using 'Vande Mataram' As Electoral Tool Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal...

VIDEO: Mahua Moitra Accuses BJP Of Using 'Vande Mataram' As Electoral Tool Ahead Of 2026 West Bengal...

Rajwinder Singh Found Guilty Of Australian Beach Murder After Years On The Run

Rajwinder Singh Found Guilty Of Australian Beach Murder After Years On The Run

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 8, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...