West Bengal: In Malda, two groups of TMC workers clash with each other; shooting leaves several injured

In West Bengal's Ratua in the Malda district, clashes broke out on Sunday afternoon over the election of a Madrasa Management Committee. Following the tension, there have been allegations of explosions and gunfire in the region, and several people have also been hurt, India Today reported.

It should be emphasised that no political party other than the TMC was nominated for this election.

Madrassa election led to clashes between two TMC groups

The election of Ratua's Batna High Madrasa allegedly led to an altercation between two Trinamool Congress factions, according to police sources.

The officials said: "We were told at least three people have been seriously injured. One of them received bullet injuries."

Vehciles, properties vandalised; security increased in area

Security has been increased in the region, while the injured were admitted to Malda Medical College Hospital .

Even bamboo sticks and iron rods were used in the attacks between the two sides. In the altercation, numerous items, including vehicles, allegedly suffered vandalism.