West Bengal Horror: VIDEO Shows Woman Brutally Beaten With Sticks In Kamarhati; BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Assault

In a disturbing incident, a woman was thrashed by a group of men with sticks in West Bengal's Kamarhati. A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

The woman was brutally beaten up with dandas (baton) by two men as she was lifted from the ground and held by both her hands and legs by the associates of the two men seen assaulting her with the stick.

The helpless woman in the video kept pleading and shouting for help as the goons brutally struck one blow after the other. She almost twisted her body twice as she could not bear the pain but the goons holding her refused to let her go.

"Horrific video from Taltala club, Ariadaha, Kamarhati municipality, Kamarhati VS!"

"Jayanta Singh, a thug and close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, is savagely beating a girl with his gang in his kangaroo court! This criminal, notorious for taking 'SUPARI' in the area, exposes the blatant hypocrisy of Mamata's 'women-centric' government," the BJP posted the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This incident comes just days after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman in Chopra (community development block) in Uttar Dinajpur identified as Tajmul Haque alias 'JCB' flogged a woman and a man out in the open even as people looked on. Shockingly, some from the crowd even partook in "punishing" the victims, taking the law into their hands.

A video of the incident caused massive outrage and the local TMC strongman was arrested after the video of the incident went viral.