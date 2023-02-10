West Bengal: HC orders cancellation of ‘illegally’ recruited Group D staffs

Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered cancellation of illegally appointed 1911 non teaching staff.

The order comes after the court found manipulation in the OMR sheets of these candidates of Group D in 2016 and their names were recommended by the School Service Commission (SSC) to West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The WBBSE also started the process by publishing names of the candidates who were allegedly illegally appointed.

As many as 1911 had received the appointment letters as non-teaching staff and were working at different state government-run schools across the state.

Court seeks names of masterminds

Justice Gangopadhyay also sought to know from then WBSSC chairman Subiresh Bhattacharya the names of the ‘masterminds’ who asked him to manipulate the OMR sheets.

Bhattacharya is currently in CBI custody for his alleged involvement in teachers and non-teaching staff recruitment scam.

Justice Gangopadhyay also allowed the CBI to take the illegally appointed candidates in its custody and can quiz them.

According to the court sources, Justice Gangopadhyay also mentioned that if required the family members of Bhattacharya can be provided security cover.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the number of ‘illegally’ appointed candidates will soon increase.

