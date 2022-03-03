West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar summons assembly at 2 pm on March 7 after fresh cabinet proposal, BJP to skip

Kolkata: After meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday agreed to an Assembly session at 2 pm on March 7.

“Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Feb 28 Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 PM. Chief Secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days,” mentioned Dhankhar on Twitter.

State Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that the Assembly session will start with the Governor's speech and then there will be meetings of different committees.

“After Dhankhar’s speech there will be a meeting of the BA committee. On March 8 and on March 9 there will be discussion and analysis on the speech delivered by the Governor. Then on March 11 there will be a state budget session,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Bandhopadhyay also said that letters are being sent to all the MLAs to attend the session.

It can be noted that on February 24, following a typographical error in the letter sent by cabinet to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, he summoned Assembly past mid-night at 2 am on March 7.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar pointed out that according to a recommendation of the state Cabinet, the meeting time is ‘unusual’.

Meanwhile, the BJP has still decided to boycott the Assembly session due to Mukul Roy still staying as PAC chairman.

It can be noted that soon after Mukul Roy was given the post of PAC chairman the BJP decided to boycott all the session of Assembly till the post is given to a BJP MLA.

It can be recalled that after winning the MLA post from Krishnanagar (North) under BJP ticket, Roy on June 11 had rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress following which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had even moved court over disqualification of Roy’s MLA post and PAC chairman post.

