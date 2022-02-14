West Bengal govt permits reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16

West Bengal government on Monday permitted reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16 noting a decline in COVID-19 cases. In a notice issued by the government, night curfew will remain in force between 12 midnight and 5 am.

In addition to the relaxations already in force with earlier orders, following additional relaxations are hereby notified with effect from Feb 16:

1)

Opening of all ICDS centres. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department in this regard.

2) Opening of all primary and upper primary schools. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by School Education Department in this regard.

3) Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted.

Furthermore, wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,10,901 after 512 new infections, 160 less than the previous day's figure, were reported on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

It said that the state recorded 27 fresh fatalities during the day, pushing the death toll to 21,017.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 35,944 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal. Till now, 2,37,63,645 samples have been examined.

The bulletin stated that 1,326 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 98.33 per cent. So far, 19,77,241 people have been cured of Covid-19 in the state.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:02 PM IST