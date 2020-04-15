West Bengal governor raps Mamata Banerjee govt for failing to ensure social distancing

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhanker has put out a tweet highlighting Mamata Banerjee government’s failure to ensure social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @mamataofficial failing to effect 100% #socialdistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door. Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning” reads the tweet.
This is not the first time that Governor Dhanker has expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation in the state. In his earlier tweet a few days ago, the Governor had said that Mamata Banerjee should end the lockdown with Raj Bhavan and that both parties must act in togetherness in the State’s interest to combat the corona pandemic. “MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses #SocialDistancing and religious congregations.” Read the tweet.
This was in response to a letter written by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and Director General of Police questioning opening of shops which sell non-essential items being allowed to function among the list of exceptions during the lockdown. “Shops relating to non-essential items are being allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Ekbalpore and Manicktala. Significantly, areas such as Narkeldanga are reportedly witnessing more Covid-19 like cases.” Reads the letter.
The MHA letter also mentions that the Police have allowed religious congregations and that free ration is being distributed by political leaders which is causing the spread of Covid-19. The MHA has stated that these are in violation to the orders issued by the Ministry under the Disaster Management Act 2005. Currently West Bengal as recorded 120 Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths.
