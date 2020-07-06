West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams ruling party; says TMC is 'cornering political space in state'

The Governor spoke about his meeting with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had also expressed concerns like other senior political leaders in the opposition space about various handicaps generated for the opposition parties.

The Governor also went on to speak about the money given for relief material for people struck by Cyclone Amphan which caused destruction on May 20th.

“How can relief amount fill up the coffers of those who are outraging law? I would appeal to everyone particularly to BDOs and senior officials, please don’t take a political approach, don’t take a partisan approach,” added the Governor even as protests were seen in many districts over the discrepancies in cyclone Amphan relief material.

The Governor has pointed fingers at the TMC administration in the last few months, even while saying that he is looking to work in harmony with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the welfare of the state.

The TMC has often said that the Governor should work in tandem with the state administration instead of lashing out at the ruling party.