West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Claiming it to be casual meeting between the two at the Parliament, Dhankhar also met Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy and taking to Twitter Dhankhar wrote, “West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage. To put @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps.”

It can be recalled that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with several monks across West Bengal had met Dhankhar on Tuesday requesting him to ask the state government to change the date of TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ from August 16 as that day is known for the ‘Great Calcutta Killings or Direct action Day’.

Urging the state government to change the date, Dhankhar on Wednesday on Twitter wrote, “Expect righteous call @MamataOfficial over date of “Khela Hobe Diwas” Sanatan Sages apprehend that Aug 16’ also known as “1946 Calcutta Killings” as ‘Khela Hobe Diwas” would be grim reminder of worst communal killings of thousands on Jinnah call of ‘Direct Action Day’.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:37 PM IST