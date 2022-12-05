West Bengal: G-20 Summit logo comprising a lotus is ‘not a non-issue’ says Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: Ahead of leaving for the national capital to attend G-20 Summit meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she has seen the G-20 logo and she didn’t say anything about the issue of a lotus in the logo as it won’t go well if discussed outside the country. The West Bengal CM also said that it is ‘not a non-issue’.

Incidentally, the Congress had alleged that the Central government had used ‘Lotus’ in G-20 logo to promote Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mamata points finger at EC

“I know lotus is our national flower but the Election Commission has allowed a political party to use it as their party symbol. There are other national symbols like tiger, peacock and even the national anthem. I have seen the logo but didn’t say anything as it will not go well if a country's matter gets discussed outside the country. In the meeting, even if I don’t raise this issue, others may raise it and the central government should rethink over this issue as it is an important one,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also added that she is going to attend the meeting as the Summit will also be held at three-four venues of Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that about a press statement was issued from the Prime Minister’s Office on the G-20 logo that stated, ‘It just poses planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.’

Mamata speaks about Gujarat polls

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi going to cast his vote in Gujarat on Monday, Mamata said that it looked more like a road show taunting that ‘they are special people’.

“They are special people. It is the Election Commission’s duty to see all this. As a political party we abide by the norms of the Election Commission. Election day road shows are violations, but for them its not an issue. I agree to what the Supreme Court said that there should be a system for nomination of Election Commissioners and others,” Mamata added further.

Replying to BJP’s claim that they will win in Gujarat , Mamata said that if the Prime Minister goes and conducts a rally on election day then they will get ‘100 out of 100’.

Meanwhile, in another development, over Rs 94 lakh were recovered from a spare tyre of a car from Jalpaiguri area in North Bengal.

Taking further potshots at the BJP, the West Bengal Chief Minister urged that BJP should fight TMC ‘politically and not forcefully’.

“All this money is coming for the BJP. I know this is Hawala. BJP is bringing in cash, bombs and guns along with central security forces for which the state police cannot check them. BJP should fight politically and not forcefully,” further slammed Mamata.

Read Also 'Shocking': Congress slams BJP for using lotus in G20 logo